Built for the 2013 Mini Marquesas Festival, this beautiful site holds a large performance area and the island's main museum. The Marquesas's largest tiki, carved in 2013 from local red tuff, watches over the main event area. Also look for the several pamuera (whale tiki), unique to the island of 'Ua Huka. It's located just above the airport.

The museum was under construction when we passed but will display pestles, tiki, finely carved sculptures, pahu (drums), jewellery and period photos.