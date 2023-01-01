Experts believe that the first Polynesian settlement on the Marquesas was here, tucked away in a bay protected on the east by the impressive Motu Hane. The white house on the seafront contains the excellent village craft centre as well as a modest marine museum (admission free), which shows the evolution of traditional pirogues (outrigger canoes) as well as other artefacts.

Get the key to the museum from the carving studio beyond the back corner of the craft centre, across the concrete playing field.