Welcome to Rurutu

The island’s geology makes it unique; Rurutu is one of the South Pacific’s largest raised atolls (makatea). Vertical limestone cliffs pockmarked with caves line the coast, while the volcanic interior is a fertile, mind-bogglingly abundant jungle. While there’s very little fringing reef, there are a few white-sand beaches where you can flake out. Feeling active? Various activities and lots of unique natural attractions will keep you busy.