Welcome to The Australs
What you shouldn't expect, though, is a thriving nightlife. These are quiet islands. There are no resorts, just a smattering of welcoming family-run guesthouses where visitors can sample delicious local-style meals and genuinely interact with their hosts.
10-Day Sailing Cruise from Huahine to Bora Bora Including Taha'a and Raiatea
Make your way to the main pier in Fare, Huahine to board the boat for your 10 day sailing adventure. The sailboat is full equipped for sailing and diving, its an owner's boat with a permanent crew: a captain and a hostess/ dive instructor (with more than 7000 dives experience). During the 10 day cruise, you can do as little or as much as you choose and your captain and hostess are available to make this the trip of your dreams. They will suggest scubadiving and snorkeling so that you are seeing the best of the Leeward Islands, and also island visits, polynesian culture experiences, mountain treks with a polynesian guide, and visits to a pearl farm or vanilla plantation. Your crew will build the program with you according to your interests. All acitivies are at yown expense, payable direct to your hostess and captain.Sailing through the Leeward Islands is the best way to discover French Polynesia. The islands are rich in culture and history and the landscapes vary from island to island. They also offer comfortable conditions for anchorage (shelters of reliefs, that we have not at Tuamotu islands!) and navigation. Islands are close, generally 5 hours of sailing is enough to cruise between islands.
10-Day Diving and Sailing Cruise from Huahine to Bora Bora
Make your way to Fare pier in Huahine. Your boat is full equipped for sailing and diving, it's an owner's boat with a permanent crew. a captain and a hostess/dive instructor You will scubadive in small group (maximum 4 divers), with a very experimented dive instructor (more than 7000 dives experience). The cruise allows to move daily, and to choose spots according to your needs. The sailboat allows you to visit the less frequented dive sites - it is unlikely that you will encounter other divers under the water!Polynesia owes its reputation of diving destination essentially in the quality of the met fauna: besides multiple colored coral fish, you'll also encounter many "big fish": sharks, tunas, jack fish, napoleons, barracudas, rays and turtles. The meetings are not all fortuitous, at certain spots you'll systematically accompanied by several black tip sharks, who are known to follow the divers, sometimes coming with a meter of them.As well as snorkeling and diving, other activities can be included (at own expense, payable direct to your crew) such as island visits, polynesian cultural experiences, mountain treks with a Polynesian guie and visits to Pearl or Vanilla Farms. The entire program will be built according to your interests.