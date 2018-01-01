10-Day Sailing Cruise from Huahine to Bora Bora Including Taha'a and Raiatea

Make your way to the main pier in Fare, Huahine to board the boat for your 10 day sailing adventure. The sailboat is full equipped for sailing and diving, its an owner's boat with a permanent crew: a captain and a hostess/ dive instructor (with more than 7000 dives experience). During the 10 day cruise, you can do as little or as much as you choose and your captain and hostess are available to make this the trip of your dreams. They will suggest scubadiving and snorkeling so that you are seeing the best of the Leeward Islands, and also island visits, polynesian culture experiences, mountain treks with a polynesian guide, and visits to a pearl farm or vanilla plantation. Your crew will build the program with you according to your interests. All acitivies are at yown expense, payable direct to your hostess and captain.Sailing through the Leeward Islands is the best way to discover French Polynesia. The islands are rich in culture and history and the landscapes vary from island to island. They also offer comfortable conditions for anchorage (shelters of reliefs, that we have not at Tuamotu islands!) and navigation. Islands are close, generally 5 hours of sailing is enough to cruise between islands.