Welcome to Locarno
For an eyrie-like view over the lake and an escape from the crowds, hitch a ride up to the forested peaks of Cardada and Cimetta. Or do as centuries of pilgrims have done before you and hike up the many steps to the Santuario della Madonna del Sasso.
Top experiences in Locarno
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Locarno activities
Three Lakes Day Tour from Stresa
A day tour discovering the very best of the Swiss and Italian Lake District.In the morning our Three Lakes tour will take you up the western shore of Lake Maggiore and over the boarder into Switerland. En route you will pass the castles at Cannero which look like they're floating on the lake. Arriving at the northern tip of Lake Maggiore in Locarno we'll leave our lake and head towards Lake Lugano.On Lake Lugano we stop in the cosmopolitan city of Lugano itself where you'll have free time to explore. Don't miss out on the Santa Maria degli Angeli church where there is a beautiful fresco of the Passion. Window shop along the exclusive Via Nassa and have a coffee in the grand Piazza Riforma. Take a stroll along the promenade into the park for views across to Mount San Salvatore from the public park.We travel on towards Lake Como whose sparkling waters surrounded by dramatic mountains. Arriving on the lake just north of Cadenabbia we make a stop there where you can take the chance to visit the terreaced, lakeside gardens of Villa Carlotta. There are over 500 species from giant sequoia to camellias. After travelling down the western shores of Lake Como we stop in Como city where you can visit the cathedral and enjoy an ice cream in the piazza nearby. Como is also famous for its silk so a great place for some souvenir shopping!Our journey back ends with a ride along the southern shores of Lake Maggiore.
4-Day Ticino Outdoor Back to Nature
Day 1: Arrival SwitzerlandArrive in Locarno and check into your centrally located 3-star hotel for 3 nights. Dinner this evening is at the Grotto America where you will enjoy a typically Ticinese dining experience in spectacular but rustic surroundings.Day 2: Locarno– AsconaThis morning, enjoy a gentle cycling tour around Locarno and neighbouring Ascona, with its charming piazza lined with restaurants and cafés, where you can stop for a well- earned break and enjoy lunch in one of the local restaurants. Have an afternoon at leisure with full use of the bicycles before then heading to your early evening activity base, the nearby Lido di Ascona, where you can try the activity of “Stand-up Paddling”.Day 3: Locarno and SurroundingsToday, enjoy your final full day in Locarno with a cable car and chairlift ride to Cimetta (1670 m). Once on top, why not take advantage of the many hiking paths.Day 4: DepartureYour morning is free to explore other parts of the region with your included Ticino Ticket. Connecting travel arrangements to and from Locarno can be tailored to suit your exact needs.
Falconeria Locarno Ticket
The art of Falconry was introduced to Europe through caravans from Persia and Arabia, where this technique of hunting is still practiced today.Experience a close encounter with majestic birds of prey at the Falconry in Locarno, where you will be able to observe and photograph eagles, hawks, owls and vultures. These beautiful birds, flying free, will lead you into a dimension where man and nature meet, in a natural and animal friendly place. Enjoy the breathtaking show! Come and visit us any time. We provide sheltered seating, both for the sunny summer days or the few rainy ones! All opening days, show with birds of prey and Spanish horses of about 1 hour are held at 11am and 3pm. The tribune houses 600 seated guests.
Three Lakes and More
DAY 1 Arona Lake MaggioreMeeting in Arona.Welcome from the staff, presentation of the bike dinnerDAY 2 Arona - Santa Maria Maggiore-82 km, Departure from Arona, Piedmontese town on the shores of Lake Maggiore. We ride alongside the the lake and then get ready to deal with the Val Cannobina ascent. From the lake we go up to Sella di Pian di Sale which leads to the Val Vigezzo. And there’s no need to worry about the climb because our minibus is always nearby, so we can relax as we ride through the splendid mountains of Val Vigezzo,also known as the "Valley of Painters" Pedaling onwards we then reach the largest and most important town in the valley: Santa Maria Maggiore, a historic village situated on a high plain at just over 800 m a.s.l. Time to relax before dinner together.DAY 3Santa Maria Maggiore - Laveno -90KmAfter an energetic breakfast, we start for a long but easy ride. After riding through Re, the last municipality of Val Vigezzo we enter Switzerland in the Canton Ticino, heading to Locarno, situated on the north shore of Lake Maggiore.Heading for Luino we continue along the lake for the last part of our ride to Laveno-Mombello. This important town on the eastern shore of the lake is well-known for its marina.DAY 4 Cernobbio-Dongo 64KmWe trensfer by minibus to Lake Como. We cycle from Cernobbio, renowned tourist resort on the western shore of the lake, and ride along the lake to Argegno. Here, the Val d'Intelvi ascent is waiting for us: a mountain valley in the province of Como near the Swiss border with San Fedele . its main town.DAY 5 Dongo- Bellagio-Madonna del Ghisallo -87 km, 500m difference in altitudeWe leave from Dongo and, following the road along the lake we reach Varenna where we take a ferry to Bellagio, one of the most beautiful towns of the lake with its splendid views.Here start an epic ascent: Madonna del Ghisallo, patroness of cyclist.In later times.DAY 6 Tour of Lake Iseo and Montisola Transfer by minibus to Lake Iseo.We then carry on to Lovere, Sale Marasino and Sulzano where we will take the ferry to Montisola, together with our bikes. Montisola is the largest lake island in Europe making it an ideal destination for a day trip on our road bikes because cars are not allowed. Montisola became famous in 2016 when it hosted the celebrated project of Christo 'The Floating Piers' a temporary pedestrian footbridge across the lake, from Sulzano to Montisola and the private island of St. PaulDAY 7 Arona Lake MaggioreBreakfast and transfer to Arona.