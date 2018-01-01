Three Lakes and More

DAY 1 Arona Lake MaggioreMeeting in Arona.Welcome from the staff, presentation of the bike dinnerDAY 2 Arona - Santa Maria Maggiore-82 km, Departure from Arona, Piedmontese town on the shores of Lake Maggiore. We ride alongside the the lake and then get ready to deal with the Val Cannobina ascent. From the lake we go up to Sella di Pian di Sale which leads to the Val Vigezzo. And there’s no need to worry about the climb because our minibus is always nearby, so we can relax as we ride through the splendid mountains of Val Vigezzo,also known as the "Valley of Painters" Pedaling onwards we then reach the largest and most important town in the valley: Santa Maria Maggiore, a historic village situated on a high plain at just over 800 m a.s.l. Time to relax before dinner together.DAY 3Santa Maria Maggiore - Laveno -90KmAfter an energetic breakfast, we start for a long but easy ride. After riding through Re, the last municipality of Val Vigezzo we enter Switzerland in the Canton Ticino, heading to Locarno, situated on the north shore of Lake Maggiore.Heading for Luino we continue along the lake for the last part of our ride to Laveno-Mombello. This important town on the eastern shore of the lake is well-known for its marina.DAY 4 Cernobbio-Dongo 64KmWe trensfer by minibus to Lake Como. We cycle from Cernobbio, renowned tourist resort on the western shore of the lake, and ride along the lake to Argegno. Here, the Val d'Intelvi ascent is waiting for us: a mountain valley in the province of Como near the Swiss border with San Fedele . its main town.DAY 5 Dongo- Bellagio-Madonna del Ghisallo -87 km, 500m difference in altitudeWe leave from Dongo and, following the road along the lake we reach Varenna where we take a ferry to Bellagio, one of the most beautiful towns of the lake with its splendid views.Here start an epic ascent: Madonna del Ghisallo, patroness of cyclist.In later times.DAY 6 Tour of Lake Iseo and Montisola Transfer by minibus to Lake Iseo.We then carry on to Lovere, Sale Marasino and Sulzano where we will take the ferry to Montisola, together with our bikes. Montisola is the largest lake island in Europe making it an ideal destination for a day trip on our road bikes because cars are not allowed. Montisola became famous in 2016 when it hosted the celebrated project of Christo 'The Floating Piers' a temporary pedestrian footbridge across the lake, from Sulzano to Montisola and the private island of St. PaulDAY 7 Arona Lake MaggioreBreakfast and transfer to Arona.