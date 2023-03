Part Sami-handicraft store, part museum, Risfjells Sameslöjd is a good place to pick up leatherwork, woodwork or a knife by husband-and-wife artisan team Sven-Åke and Doris Risfjell. They are happy to explain the difference between North and South Sami duodji (handicrafts; the Risfjells are South Sami) and show you the vintage duodji in their small museum on the main road through town.