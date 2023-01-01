IKEA Museum

Top choice in Southeastern Sweden

Occupying the site of the world's first IKEA store in Älmhult, some 145km northeast of Malmö, is the world's first IKEA Museum, new in 2016, which should be considered a must-see for students of design, aspiring entrepreneurs and IKEA addicts alike. The museum narrates the story of founder Ingvar Kampar's journey from vision to manifestation through a series of cool, retro, product-rich displays that mimic the brand's famous layout. Have your camera ready: of course they want you to take pictures!

To complete the trinity, the site is also home to the world's first Ikea Hotell. Trains run frequently from Malmö to Älmhult (143kr, 1¼ hours).

