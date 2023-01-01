Occupying the site of the world's first IKEA store in Älmhult, some 145km northeast of Malmö, is the world's first IKEA Museum, new in 2016, which should be considered a must-see for students of design, aspiring entrepreneurs and IKEA addicts alike. The museum narrates the story of founder Ingvar Kampar's journey from vision to manifestation through a series of cool, retro, product-rich displays that mimic the brand's famous layout. Have your camera ready: of course they want you to take pictures!

To complete the trinity, the site is also home to the world's first Ikea Hotell. Trains run frequently from Malmö to Älmhult (143kr, 1¼ hours).