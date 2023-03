This was the home of fiery preacher Lars Levi Laestadius from 1849 until his death 12 years later. Here you'll find many personal objects and an exhibition dedicated to his life and work. Laestadius (1800–1861) was a Sami pastor in the Swedish state Lutheran church in Lappland. He founded the Laestadian pietist revival movement to help his Sami congregations, who were being ravaged by alcoholism. Laestadius Days are celebrated each year, usually in July.