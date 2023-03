Occupying a whopping 664-sq-km, this vast nature reserve is most commonly approached from Grövelsjön and is a haven for birdlife and all manner of Nordic fauna, including reindeer and wild moose. In spring, its lichen covered heaths are carpeted with wildflowers and in summer, the wide open plains welcome campers who are free to roam or pitch a tent anywhere (with the exceptions of Lake Hävlingen and the river Storån). Leave no trace.