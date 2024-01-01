Beyond Möljen, along Hamngatan and a couple of blocks up from it, is Fiskarstan (Fishermen’s Town), consisting of partially preserved, elegantly wood-panelled merchants’ yards and winter dwellings of local fishermen, dating back to the early 19th century. It's a good spot to take a wander.
0.37 MILES
The Hälsinglands Museum covers local history, culture and art, including a recreated cottage interior with traditional painted furniture and costumes from…
0.48 MILES
Just southwest of the centre, the unusually ornate Jakobs Kyrka dates from 1672. The exterior is still pockmarked from the 18th-century Russian cannonball…
