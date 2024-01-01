Fiskarstan

The Bothnian Coast

Beyond Möljen, along Hamngatan and a couple of blocks up from it, is Fiskarstan (Fishermen’s Town), consisting of partially preserved, elegantly wood-panelled merchants’ yards and winter dwellings of local fishermen, dating back to the early 19th century. It's a good spot to take a wander.

Nearby The Bothnian Coast attractions

