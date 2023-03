Varberg's star attraction is this imposing medieval prison fortress overlooking the sea. Its museum is home to the 14th-century Bocksten Man, a garrotted, impaled and drowned murder victim, dug out of a peat bog at Åkulle in 1936. His 14th-century costume is the most perfectly preserved medieval clothing in Europe and his full head of red-blond hair is intact. You can also delve into the still-unsolved mystery of King Karl XII's murder.