The largest natural reserve in Sweden and one of the largest protected areas in Europe, covering 5628 sq km, the Vindelfjällen Nature Reserve is named after the Vindelån, a hotspot for outdoors enthusiasts. Activities include hiking, horseback riding, dogsledding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling , hunting, fishing and more. The main entry points for visiting the reserve are Ammarnäs, 88km northwest of Sorsele, and Hemavan, 148km northwest of Storuman. You'll find a Naturum (visitors centre) in both these towns.