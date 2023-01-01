Vindelfjällen Nature Reserve

Lappland

The largest natural reserve in Sweden and one of the largest protected areas in Europe, covering 5628 sq km, the Vindelfjällen Nature Reserve is named after the Vindelån, a hotspot for outdoors enthusiasts. Activities include hiking, horseback riding, dogsledding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling , hunting, fishing and more. The main entry points for visiting the reserve are Ammarnäs, 88km northwest of Sorsele, and Hemavan, 148km northwest of Storuman. You'll find a Naturum (visitors centre) in both these towns.

