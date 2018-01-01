7-Night Sri Lanka Wildlife and Adventure Tour

Day 1: Arrive / Bentota You will be picked up from your hotel or the airport in the selected cities (please refer to Departure Point for details) and greeted by your personal guide. We will drive to Bentota and relax for the rest of the day. Overnight at Citrus Waskaduwa or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 2: Bentota / Sinharaja After breakfast you can enjoy a boat ride in Madu River. The bio-diversity of the Madu River is very significant when considering the wide ranges of aquatic and avian life as well as wetland dwelling amphibians, reptiles and mammals that inhabit this natural treasure. Afterwards you will be driven to Sinharaja (approx. 3 hours drive). In the afternoon you can proceed with a guided trekking tour in the Sinharaja Rainforest, which is a world heritage site and major ecotourism destination in Sri Lanka. Overnight at Rainforest Eco Lodge or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 3: Sinharaja / Udawalawe After breakfast you will be taken to Udawalawe (approx. 4 hours drive) and check in to Grand Udawalawe. Late afternoon you will experience a game drive in the National Park. Udawalawe is an important habitat for water birds and Sri Lankan elephants. Overnight Stay at Grand Udawalawe or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 4: Udawalawe / Yala After breakfast you will be taken to Yala (approx. 2 hours drive). Upon arrival in Yala, we will go to a campsite where we will spend the night. In the late afternoon, you can enjoy a game drive at Yala National Park that is mainly famous for its leopards. Overnight at a campsite with a BBQ dinner in the Jungle Day 5: Yala / Ella After breakfast we will take you to Ella (approx. 3 hours drive). In the afternoon, you can do a trekking tour with your guide to see Ella gap, Little Adam's Peak and Rawana Waterfalls. Overnight Stay at Mount Heaven or Similar hotel on B&B basis. Day 6: Ella / Horton Plains / Nuwara Eliya After breakfast you will go to Horton Plains (approx. 2 hours drive), then take a guided walk along the nature trails to a viewpoint known as World’s End. Overnight Stay at Grand Camellia or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 7: Nuwara Eliya / Kitulgala After breakfast you will be taken to Kitulgala where you can enjoy a whitewater rafting at Kelani River. In the afternoon, you can enjoy a cycling tour in the village. Overnight Stay at Plantation Villa or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 8: Departure After breakfast you will be taken to your hotel or the airport in the selected cities (please refer to Departure Point for details).