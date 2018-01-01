Welcome to Yala National Park
Yala National Park Adventure from Galle
We arrange this Yala National park tip as 2 sessions from Galle. Morning and afternoon session. for morning session Your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Galle or in the nearby area around 3.00am. In the morning 6.00am Reach to The Park and start the morning session of safari, board into the Safari Jeep and 3-4 hour of wildlife spotting in Yala National Park. Early-morning arrival gives you a better chance in some months of the year of seeing some of the Park's wild animals, including elephants, sloth bears, sambar deer, wild boar, water buffalo, jungle fowl, eagles, monitors, and crocodiles with amazing colorful Nature. if you are looking forward to the afternoon session of the safari, we will pick you up around 8.00am from your staying location in Galle reach to the park 11.30am. after the lunch start the afternoon session of the safari. we will inform and advise you about the which session is better for your trip by taking in into consideration of current climate and other several environmental conditions in the Yala national park area which cause wildlife appearance.Please Note: we give the priority to guest requests when arranging the National Park Trip. therefore you could choose your safari session according to your travel schedule.Stopping for lunch en-route in Yala(own cost). you have an option to stop by WauruKannala Temple to see the massive statue of Buddha and Image house. spend 30 minutes there. (Entrance fee your own cost)If you do morning session you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 2.30pm. otherwise, if you do afternoon session of safari, you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 9.00pm. given time might be changed upon weather and traffic condition.
Private Day Trip to Yala National Park from Colombo
You will be picked up at 7:30am at your hotel. First you will get a glimpse of Galle Fort at 9:30am then proceed to Weligama and gaze at the stilt fisherman hauling their catch in the middle of the clear blue water. Transfer to Thissamaharama at 2:30pm and proceed to ride a safari jeep around Yala National Park, the second largest wildlife park in Sri Lanka. a professional Site Tracker will share knowledge of the animals that call this wildlife kingdom home. At 7:00pm, proceed to Dinner & then head back to Colombo at 11:00pm.
5-Day Sri Lanka Classic Tour
Meet your guide upon landing at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo for your 5-day tour of Sri Lanka. Travel by private vehicle to Kandy. Explore a spice garden and a batik factory before checking in at your hotel. In the evening, watch a Kandyan dance performance. Afterward, visit the Temple of the Tooth, home of a Buddhist tooth relic. Stay overnight at the Jasmine Hill House in Kandy. Begin the following day with breakfast before setting out on a Kandy city tour. Stop by the Royal Botanical Garden. Depart Kandy and visit a tea factory en route to Nurawa Eliya. There, see a local golf course, Victoria Park, and Gregory Lake. Spend the night at Thuruliya Lodge in Nuwara Eliya. After breakfast in the morning, depart to Kataragama, visiting Ravana Waterfalls on the way. Check in at Tissa Lakeside Inn before embarking on a jeep safari in Yala National Park. At the conclusion of the safari, return to your hotel. Head out the following morning for the Hambantota salt plains. Continue to Weligama and pause to gaze at the area’s stilt fisherman. Drive to Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that encompasses the colorful old city of Galle. Journey on to Colombo, and proceed on a Colombo city tour. Stay at Richmond House in Colombo for the night. Enjoy breakfast on your last morning, and then depart for the airport in time for your departure flight.
7-Night Sri Lanka Wildlife and Adventure Tour
Day 1: Arrive / Bentota You will be picked up from your hotel or the airport in the selected cities (please refer to Departure Point for details) and greeted by your personal guide. We will drive to Bentota and relax for the rest of the day. Overnight at Citrus Waskaduwa or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 2: Bentota / Sinharaja After breakfast you can enjoy a boat ride in Madu River. The bio-diversity of the Madu River is very significant when considering the wide ranges of aquatic and avian life as well as wetland dwelling amphibians, reptiles and mammals that inhabit this natural treasure. Afterwards you will be driven to Sinharaja (approx. 3 hours drive). In the afternoon you can proceed with a guided trekking tour in the Sinharaja Rainforest, which is a world heritage site and major ecotourism destination in Sri Lanka. Overnight at Rainforest Eco Lodge or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 3: Sinharaja / Udawalawe After breakfast you will be taken to Udawalawe (approx. 4 hours drive) and check in to Grand Udawalawe. Late afternoon you will experience a game drive in the National Park. Udawalawe is an important habitat for water birds and Sri Lankan elephants. Overnight Stay at Grand Udawalawe or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 4: Udawalawe / Yala After breakfast you will be taken to Yala (approx. 2 hours drive). Upon arrival in Yala, we will go to a campsite where we will spend the night. In the late afternoon, you can enjoy a game drive at Yala National Park that is mainly famous for its leopards. Overnight at a campsite with a BBQ dinner in the Jungle Day 5: Yala / Ella After breakfast we will take you to Ella (approx. 3 hours drive). In the afternoon, you can do a trekking tour with your guide to see Ella gap, Little Adam's Peak and Rawana Waterfalls. Overnight Stay at Mount Heaven or Similar hotel on B&B basis. Day 6: Ella / Horton Plains / Nuwara Eliya After breakfast you will go to Horton Plains (approx. 2 hours drive), then take a guided walk along the nature trails to a viewpoint known as World’s End. Overnight Stay at Grand Camellia or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 7: Nuwara Eliya / Kitulgala After breakfast you will be taken to Kitulgala where you can enjoy a whitewater rafting at Kelani River. In the afternoon, you can enjoy a cycling tour in the village. Overnight Stay at Plantation Villa or Similar hotel on B&B basis Day 8: Departure After breakfast you will be taken to your hotel or the airport in the selected cities (please refer to Departure Point for details).
Yala National Park Private Tour with BBQ Dinner on the Beach
Get picked up from your Tissamaharama, Yala, Kataragama or Hambantota hotel. Hop into the Safari Jeep and travel to Yala National Park for an exciting game drive. Yala Park is situated in Sri Lanka's dry zone, made up of scrub jungles, water reservoirs, brackish lagoons, and riverine habitats. It has the highest population density of leopards in the world, and is also home to a herd of 300-350 elephants. As well as leopards and elephants, keep an eye out for animals including sloth bears, black-naped hares, spotted deer, sambar, hanuman langurs, toque monkeys, stripe-necked and ruddy mongooses, wild boar, and golden jackal. You may also see the enormous land and water monitors and, of course, marsh crocodiles. Get back into the Jeep and drive to a private beach, arriving at approximately 6:15pm. Here you have a couple of hours to explore, dip your toes in the cool water, and enjoy a 4-course barbeque dinner with a glass or two of wine. The beach is located in an exclusively private area and dinner is set up only for your group. At 8:30pm, the Jeep will take you back to your hotel in Tissamaharama or Yala, arriving at around 9pm.
9-Night Grand Tour in Sri Lanka
Day 1: Colombo/Dambulla Pickup from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and transfer to Dambulla. En-route, stop by the Spice Garden where all sort of spices and herbs are described. Overnight in Dambulla. Day 2: Dambulla/Sigiriya/Dambulla After breakfast, visit Dambulla Cave Temple which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Afterwards, climb the famous Sigiriya rock, which was also assigned a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982. In evening do the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox- cart, where you can also have a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house. Stay overnight in Dambulla. Day 3: Dambulla/Kandy After breakfast, drive to Kandy and visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. It is a Buddhist temple in the city of Kandy and is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy. In the evening at 5pm, watch a cultural show in Kandy, where all the traditional dances are shown on stage. Check in to a hotel in Kandy. Day 4: Kandy/Kitulgala/Nuwara Eliya After breakfast, visit the Botanical Garden followed by a Kandy city tour. Later on, drive to Kitulgala and have fun with water rafting that takes you along the water for 5 km. En route to Nuwara Eliya, visit a tea factory. On the way you can observe tea plantations and waterfalls. Stay overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Day 5: Nuwaraeliya - Ella In the morning you take a train trip from Nuwara Eliya to Ella, approximately 3 hours. During the ride, enjoy the beauty of Sri Lanka while passing through the middle of the tea plantations and vegetable gardens. Visit Little Adam's Peak in Ella; it offers splendid views and a not-too-hard trek. Stay overnight in Ella. Day 6: Ella/Tissamaharama Drive to Tissamaharama in the morning, and after check-in at the hotel, visit the Yala Safari at 1:30pm. After spending 3-4 hours in Yala National Park, transfer back to the hotel and you can explore for the rest of the day. Day 7: Tissamaharama/Mirissa Drive to Mirissa and have fun with scuba diving, whale watching (depending on the season). Stay overnight in a Mirissa hotel. Day 8: Mirissa/Galle/Hikkaduwa/Kosgoda/Bentota Visit the Hummanaya Blow Hole which is the second largest blow hole in the world, followed by the famous Galle Fort. Also, explore the moonstone mine in Hikkaduwa, and the Kosgoda turtle farm. Stay overnight in Bentota. Day 9: Bentota Enjoy a leisure day exploring the beautiful city of Bentota and take it easy at your hotel. Day 10: Bentota/Colombo There is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred to the airport in Colombo according to your flight departure time.