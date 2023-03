Beside the KKS road at the 13km marker, south of the village of Tellippalai, the vast Thurkkai Amman Kovil is set behind a fairly deep, stepped pool. The temple celebrates the goddess Durga and draws relatively large crowds, of women especially, on Tuesdays and Fridays, when devotees pray for a good spouse. Puja is at 8am, 11am, noon and 4pm, and the priests are welcoming. Look for the carving of elephants pulling a train.