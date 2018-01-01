Welcome to Trincomalee
Trincomalee’s superb deep-water port has made it the target for all manner of attacks over the centuries: by the British takeover in 1795, the city had changed colonial hands seven times. It's easy to spend a day or more exploring the ins and outs of the myriad waterfronts and the fort and its famous temple.
Top experiences in Trincomalee
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Trincomalee activities
Private Tour: The Great Elephant Gathering Safari in Minneriya
You will begin your Great Elephant Gathering Safari at the entrance gates of Minneriya National Park at 2:30pm in the afternoon. If you are staying in a hotel within a 5km radius of the entrance gate of Minneriya, you will be receiving a complimentary pickup. Sri Lanka has a very high count of Asian elephants. It is believed that there are over 4000 elephants spread over many areas of the island, with over 2500 being in protected areas. The North Central Province has a fairly large concentration of the animals. Minneriya National Park, which is one of the main areas where elephants can be seen, was formed around the artificial reservoir created by King Mahasena in the third century AD. Over the ages, the area around the reservoir became a haven for wildlife and was later declared a wildlife sanctuary and national park. During the months from August to October the water levels of the reservoir goes down, allowing a fresh growth of plants to rise from the newly revealed ground. During this season elephants from the areas around Minneriya, such as Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Matale and Kaudulla, make their way to Minneriya National Park in order to feed on the fresh growth. This results in a large influx of elephants gathering on the banks of the reservoir. At the peak of the Great Elephant Gathering, it is believed that over 200 elephants gather at the same place, making it the largest gathering of Asian elephants in the world. You will be visiting the banks of the reservoir in a jeep, and watching from a safe distance. As the sun sinks in the sky, you will see the awe-striking sight of large numbers of huge elephants flowing in from all directions. You can watch from mere feet away as whole families of the mammals feed and play. Watch the giant pool party where large glistening bodies roll in the water, and spray it into the air. See the most incredible sight that you can never see anywhere else in the world. In addition to the elephants, other wildlife such as various species of deer, monkeys, the Sri Lankan sloth bear, crocodiles and many different species of birds can also be seen in Minneriya National Park. You will be finishing your safari at 5:30pm at the entrance gates. If you stay in a hotel within a 5km radius of the entrance gates you will be entitled to a complimentary drop off right at your hotel.
The Giant Loop Cruise in Trincomalee
You will be starting your cruise from Trincomalee between April to September. At 0630 hrs you will be met by the captain at the piers and taken on board. Your ship, the Pearl, is a catamaran designed for the tropical climate of Sri Lanka. It comes equipped with devices such as life jackets, fire extinguishers, life rafts and inflatable boats. It also has a well-trained and certified crew and a lifeguard.Whales and dolphins tend to travel together in pods. And the spot where you will be watching has a very high chance (over 90% according to some reports) of whale sightings. You may be catch sight of blue whales, Bryde whales, sperm whales, dolphins and an occasional orca. Your boat will be halted at a safe and responsible distance while you watch. Please maintain caution and respect to the animals, and avoid flashes during photography.After this awe-striking session, you will move the Back Bay and the catamaran will be an anchor for few hours in front of Koneswaram Temple in Back Bay. You will be able to have a lot of fun here with the snorkelling, swimming and floating. At approximately 1200 hrs a scrumptious lunch will be served. The meals are cooked on board the catamaran itself by the talented chef on board. You can take a shower and change from your salty suits before you dig into your meal. You will start sail back to Dutch Bay at about 1300 hrs.
Private Day Tour: Trincomalee from Dambulla
You will be picked up from your hotel in Dambulla at 6:00 am. You can bring a packed breakfast to eat along the way, as it will take up till 9:00 am to reach Trincomalee. The first place you visit once you get there will be the beautiful islet off Trincomalee coast, Pigeon Island. This has been the nesting grounds for the local rock pigeons for centuries. Its verdant slopes boast a number of other fauna and flora, in addition to the pigeons. At approximately 10:00 am you will be travelling to the hot wells of Kinniya. These ancient wells were once part of the Temple City that surrounded Koneswaram but is now separate due to the lands of the temple being taken over by the city. There are a number of hot well springs in Kinniya; each of which has a different temperature that can be felt at touch. Whilst there, take note of the ruins of the old Shiva Temple nearby that was destroyed during the recent civil wars. After the hot wells, you will be visiting Thirukoneswaram Temple. While proven historical evidence shows that it’s at least 3000 years old; legends speak of it having an age of over 5,000 years. You will be able to view the fascinating architecture; which is more recent due to the temple having been rebuilt after its destruction during the Portuguese era. There is also an exciting little rocky path that leads to a secretive cave where you will be able to see the primitive and ancient shrine that the temple started from. You will be visiting one of the local eateries right after at 12:00 pm to have lunch at your own cost. If you wish to try some of the local flavours, you can ask your guide to take you to an Indian restaurant. After an enjoyable meal and a short break, you will be restarting the tour at 2:00 pm. Next, you will be visiting Fort Frederick, which was constructed by the Portuguese using the stones from the original Koneswaram Temple that they destroyed. To this day there are parts of the fort that bear markings from the original temple walls. Your final destination will be Marble Beach which you will reach by approximately 3:30 pm. This stretch of coast is known for its smooth white sands and clear waters. You will be able to sunbathe or play in the sea until 5:30 pm; after which you will begin the drive back. The tour will conclude when you get back to your hotel in Dambulla by 7:00 pm.
Private Day Tour: Trincomalee from Sigiriya
You will be picked up from your hotel in Sigiriya at 6:00 am. You can bring a packed breakfast to eat along the way, as it will take up till 9:00 am to reach Trincomalee. The first place you visit once you get there will be the beautiful islet off Trincomalee coast, Pigeon Island. This has been the nesting grounds for the local rock pigeons for centuries. Its verdant slopes boast a number of other fauna and flora, in addition to the pigeons. At approximately 10:00 am you will be travelling to the hot wells of Kinniya. These ancient wells were once part of the Temple City that surrounded Koneswaram but is now separate due to the lands of the temple being taken over by the city. There are a number of hot well springs in Kinniya; each of which has a different temperature that can be felt at touch. Whilst there, take note of the ruins of the old Shiva Temple nearby that was destroyed during the recent civil wars. After the hot wells, you will be visiting Thirukoneswaram Temple. While proven historical evidence shows that it’s at least 3000 years old; legends speak of it having an age of over 5,000 years. You will be able to view the fascinating architecture; which is more recent due to the temple having been rebuilt after its destruction during the Portuguese era. There is also an exciting little rocky path that leads to a secretive cave where you will be able to see the primitive and ancient shrine that the temple started from. You will be visiting one of the local eateries right after at 12:00 pm to have lunch at your own cost. If you wish to try some of the local flavours, you can ask your guide to take you to an Indian restaurant. After an enjoyable meal and a short break, you will be restarting the tour at 2:00 pm. Next, you will be visiting Fort Frederick, which was constructed by the Portuguese using the stones from the original Koneswaram Temple that they destroyed. To this day there are parts of the fort that bear markings from the original temple walls. Your final destination will be Marble Beach which you will reach by approximately 3:30 pm. This stretch of coast is known for its smooth white sands and clear waters. You will be able to sunbathe or play in the sea until 5:30 pm; after which you will begin the drive back. The tour will conclude when you get back to your hotel in Sigiriya by 7:00 pm.
Private Departure Transfer: Trincomalee to Colombo Bandaranayake International Airport CMB BIA
Once you have completed your holiday in Sri Lanka and are ready to head back home, your friendly driver will meet you at your hotel in Trincomalee and drive you directly to the Bandaranayake International Airport. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free ride. Airport departure transfers have never been this easy! Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safetyin your luxurious vehicle and get to your flight in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service!
Colombo, Sri Lanka Airport (CMB) to Trinco Blu by Cinnamon, Trincomalee
Once you land at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA / CMB), your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel, Trinco Blu by Cinnamon, Trincomalee. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. Airport transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in our luxurious cars and get to your destination in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.