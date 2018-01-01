Private Day Tour: Trincomalee from Dambulla

You will be picked up from your hotel in Dambulla at 6:00 am. You can bring a packed breakfast to eat along the way, as it will take up till 9:00 am to reach Trincomalee. The first place you visit once you get there will be the beautiful islet off Trincomalee coast, Pigeon Island. This has been the nesting grounds for the local rock pigeons for centuries. Its verdant slopes boast a number of other fauna and flora, in addition to the pigeons. At approximately 10:00 am you will be travelling to the hot wells of Kinniya. These ancient wells were once part of the Temple City that surrounded Koneswaram but is now separate due to the lands of the temple being taken over by the city. There are a number of hot well springs in Kinniya; each of which has a different temperature that can be felt at touch. Whilst there, take note of the ruins of the old Shiva Temple nearby that was destroyed during the recent civil wars. After the hot wells, you will be visiting Thirukoneswaram Temple. While proven historical evidence shows that it’s at least 3000 years old; legends speak of it having an age of over 5,000 years. You will be able to view the fascinating architecture; which is more recent due to the temple having been rebuilt after its destruction during the Portuguese era. There is also an exciting little rocky path that leads to a secretive cave where you will be able to see the primitive and ancient shrine that the temple started from. You will be visiting one of the local eateries right after at 12:00 pm to have lunch at your own cost. If you wish to try some of the local flavours, you can ask your guide to take you to an Indian restaurant. After an enjoyable meal and a short break, you will be restarting the tour at 2:00 pm. Next, you will be visiting Fort Frederick, which was constructed by the Portuguese using the stones from the original Koneswaram Temple that they destroyed. To this day there are parts of the fort that bear markings from the original temple walls. Your final destination will be Marble Beach which you will reach by approximately 3:30 pm. This stretch of coast is known for its smooth white sands and clear waters. You will be able to sunbathe or play in the sea until 5:30 pm; after which you will begin the drive back. The tour will conclude when you get back to your hotel in Dambulla by 7:00 pm.