At the end of a sandbar, surrounded by lagoons and mangroves, this 28m-tall lighthouse dates from 1913. The sheltered coastline around here is a popular family excursion (avoid weekends) and there's a play area for kids. Swimming in the calm water, surrounded by islands and inlets, is the main draw. Three-wheelers charge Rs 500 from Batticaloa. It's 5km northwest from New Town via the B46.

You can go on little boat trips in the surrounding waters, which can be especially scenic near sunset.