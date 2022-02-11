jjmillan/Shutterstock

Valladolid

Valladolid is a lively provincial Spanish city and a convenient gateway to northern Spain. An attractive place with a very Spanish character, the city's appeal is in its sprinkling of striking monuments, the fine Plaza Mayor and some excellent museums. By night, Valladolid comes alive as its large student population overflows from the city's boisterous bars.

Explore Valladolid

  • M

    Museo Nacional de Escultura

    Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…

  • C

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…

  • P

    Plaza de San Pablo

    This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…

  • C

    Catedral

    Valladolid's 16th-century cathedral is not Castilla's finest, but it does have an extravagant altarpiece by Juan de Juní and a processional monstrance by…

  • C

    Casa de Cervantes

    Cervantes was briefly imprisoned in Valladolid; his house is happily preserved behind a quiet little garden. The museum is a mix of period furnishings…

  • I

    Iglesia de San Pablo

    The main facade of this church is an extravagant masterpiece of Isabelline Gothic, with every square centimetre finely worked, carved and twisted to…

  • M

    Museo Patio Herreriano

    Dedicated to post-WWI Spanish art, this surprising museum contains works by Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, Basque sculptor Eduardo Chillida, Jorge Oteiza,…

  • C

    Colegio de Santa Cruz

    Check out the lovely colonnaded patio and chapel (replete with a super-realistic Cristo de la Luz sculpture). Off the ground floor of the patio is…

  • P

    Palacio de Pimentel

    Fronting the Plaza de San Pablo is the Palacio de Pimentel, where, on 12 July 1527, Felipe II was born. A tiled mural in the entrance hall shows scenes…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Valladolid.

  • See

    Museo Nacional de Escultura

    Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…

  • See

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…

  • See

    Plaza de San Pablo

    This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…

  • See

    Catedral

    Valladolid's 16th-century cathedral is not Castilla's finest, but it does have an extravagant altarpiece by Juan de Juní and a processional monstrance by…

  • See

    Casa de Cervantes

    Cervantes was briefly imprisoned in Valladolid; his house is happily preserved behind a quiet little garden. The museum is a mix of period furnishings…

  • See

    Iglesia de San Pablo

    The main facade of this church is an extravagant masterpiece of Isabelline Gothic, with every square centimetre finely worked, carved and twisted to…

  • See

    Museo Patio Herreriano

    Dedicated to post-WWI Spanish art, this surprising museum contains works by Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, Basque sculptor Eduardo Chillida, Jorge Oteiza,…

  • See

    Colegio de Santa Cruz

    Check out the lovely colonnaded patio and chapel (replete with a super-realistic Cristo de la Luz sculpture). Off the ground floor of the patio is…

  • See

    Palacio de Pimentel

    Fronting the Plaza de San Pablo is the Palacio de Pimentel, where, on 12 July 1527, Felipe II was born. A tiled mural in the entrance hall shows scenes…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Valladolid

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.