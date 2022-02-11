Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…
Valladolid
Valladolid is a lively provincial Spanish city and a convenient gateway to northern Spain. An attractive place with a very Spanish character, the city's appeal is in its sprinkling of striking monuments, the fine Plaza Mayor and some excellent museums. By night, Valladolid comes alive as its large student population overflows from the city's boisterous bars.
Explore Valladolid
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Valladolid.
See
Museo Nacional de Escultura
Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…
See
Casa-Museo de Colón
The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…
See
Plaza de San Pablo
This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…
See
Catedral
Valladolid's 16th-century cathedral is not Castilla's finest, but it does have an extravagant altarpiece by Juan de Juní and a processional monstrance by…
See
Casa de Cervantes
Cervantes was briefly imprisoned in Valladolid; his house is happily preserved behind a quiet little garden. The museum is a mix of period furnishings…
See
Iglesia de San Pablo
The main facade of this church is an extravagant masterpiece of Isabelline Gothic, with every square centimetre finely worked, carved and twisted to…
See
Museo Patio Herreriano
Dedicated to post-WWI Spanish art, this surprising museum contains works by Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, Basque sculptor Eduardo Chillida, Jorge Oteiza,…
See
Colegio de Santa Cruz
Check out the lovely colonnaded patio and chapel (replete with a super-realistic Cristo de la Luz sculpture). Off the ground floor of the patio is…
See
Palacio de Pimentel
Fronting the Plaza de San Pablo is the Palacio de Pimentel, where, on 12 July 1527, Felipe II was born. A tiled mural in the entrance hall shows scenes…
