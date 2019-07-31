Spain's most magnificent city gate is quite a sight from the new town. You can clamber to the top of the 15th-century structure, which faces towards…
Barrio del Carmen
The northwest corner of the old town is Valencia's oldest quarter, offering bohemian local character and several good museums. El Carme, as it is known in Valenciano, is fertile ground for eating and drinking, with a profusion of little bars and restaurants to track down in its narrow, confusing medieval street plan.
Explore Barrio del Carmen
- Torres de Quart
Spain's most magnificent city gate is quite a sight from the new town. You can clamber to the top of the 15th-century structure, which faces towards…
- Torres de Serranos
Once the main exit to Barcelona and the north, the imposing 14th-century Torres de Serranos overlooks the former bed of the Río Turia. Together with the…
- IInstitut Valencià d’Art Modern
This impressive gallery hosts excellent temporary exhibitions and owns a small but impressive collection of 20th-century Spanish art. The most reliably…
- CConvent Carmen
In the grounds of a former convent, this cultural space hosts everything from music and movies to yoga and debates. In the large garden, food is served…
- LL’Iber
With more than 95,000 pieces on display and over a million in total, L’Iber, set in a historic palace, claims to be the world’s largest collection of toy…
- MMuseo de Etnología
This ethnographic display is very sleek and modern, a welcome relief after the overly didactic archaeological museum that shares the halls in the…
- CCentro del Carmen
Behind the church on the landmark Plaza del Carmen, this centre occupies the handsome Gothic cloister and rooms of the monastery that once backed it. It's…
- LLa Beneficència
This complex has cultural events and also contains two contiguous museums: the Museo de Prehistoria and the Museo de Etnología, entered on a single ticket.
- MMuseo de Prehistoria
Surely due a modish revamp soon, this overly comprehensive museum of archaeology has some excellent pieces and loads of interesting information, but pick…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Barrio del Carmen.
See
Torres de Quart
Spain's most magnificent city gate is quite a sight from the new town. You can clamber to the top of the 15th-century structure, which faces towards…
See
Torres de Serranos
Once the main exit to Barcelona and the north, the imposing 14th-century Torres de Serranos overlooks the former bed of the Río Turia. Together with the…
See
Institut Valencià d’Art Modern
This impressive gallery hosts excellent temporary exhibitions and owns a small but impressive collection of 20th-century Spanish art. The most reliably…
See
Convent Carmen
In the grounds of a former convent, this cultural space hosts everything from music and movies to yoga and debates. In the large garden, food is served…
See
L’Iber
With more than 95,000 pieces on display and over a million in total, L’Iber, set in a historic palace, claims to be the world’s largest collection of toy…
See
Museo de Etnología
This ethnographic display is very sleek and modern, a welcome relief after the overly didactic archaeological museum that shares the halls in the…
See
Centro del Carmen
Behind the church on the landmark Plaza del Carmen, this centre occupies the handsome Gothic cloister and rooms of the monastery that once backed it. It's…
See
La Beneficència
This complex has cultural events and also contains two contiguous museums: the Museo de Prehistoria and the Museo de Etnología, entered on a single ticket.
See
Museo de Prehistoria
Surely due a modish revamp soon, this overly comprehensive museum of archaeology has some excellent pieces and loads of interesting information, but pick…