Iglesia de San Juan de Rabanera

Castilla y León

LoginSave

At the Iglesia de San Juan de Rabanera, which was first built in the 12th century, hints of Gothic and even Byzantine art gleam through the mainly Romanesque hue.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The hermitage of San Saturio, on the banks of the Douro River in Soria, Spain.

    Ermita de San Saturio

    0.81 MILES

    A lovely 2.3km riverside walk south from the Monasterio de San Juan de Duero will take you past the 13th-century church of the former Knights Templar, the…

  • Monastery of San Juan de Duero in Soria.

    Monasterio de San Juan de Duero

    0.7 MILES

    The most striking of Soria's sights, this wonderfully evocative and partially ruined cloister boasts exposed and gracefully interlaced arches, which…

  • Interior of Ermita de San Baudelio.

    Ermita de San Baudelio

    29.12 MILES

    About 8km southeast of Berlanga de Duero stands the Ermita de San Baudelio, the simple exterior of which conceals a remarkable 11th-century Mozarabic…

  • Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    0.25 MILES

    Soria’s most beautiful church is the Romanesque Iglesia de Santo Domingo. Its small but exquisitely sculpted portal is something special, particularly at…

  • Numancia's Roman Ruins

    Numancia's Roman Ruins

    3.42 MILES

    The mainly Roman ruins of Numancia, just outside the village of Garray (8km north of Soria), are all that remains of a city that proved one of the most…

  • Castillo de Berlanga de Duero

    Castillo de Berlanga de Duero

    28.91 MILES

    Berlanga de Duero is lorded over by an extraordinary ruined castle made larger by the continuous ramparts at the base of its hill. The castle's oldest…

  • Iglesia de San Miguel

    Iglesia de San Miguel

    19.35 MILES

    The 13th-century Romanesque Iglesia de San Miguel sports an unusual, octagonal cupola–bell tower that reveals Mudéjar influences and a lovely circular…

  • Castillo de Calatañazor

    Castillo de Calatañazor

    18.79 MILES

    Towering above the village is the one-time Muslim fortress that gave Calatañazor its name (which comes from the Arabic Qala'at an-Nassur, literally 'The…

View more attractions

Nearby Castilla y León attractions

1. Casa de las Poetas

0.07 MILES

Pays homage to Antonio Machado and other Spanish poets who have a connection to the town.

2. Plaza Mayor

0.1 MILES

The narrow streets of Soria's old town converge on the Plaza Mayor. The plaza's appeal lies in its lack of uniformity, and in the attractive Renaissance…

3. Palacio de Los Condes Gomara

0.15 MILES

A block north of the Plaza Mayor is the majestic, sandstone 16th-century Palacio de los Condes Gomara. It can only be admired from the outside.

4. Museo Numantino

0.24 MILES

Archaeology buffs with a passable knowledge of Spanish should enjoy this well-organised museum dedicated to finds from ancient sites across the province…

5. Iglesia de Santo Domingo

0.25 MILES

Soria’s most beautiful church is the Romanesque Iglesia de Santo Domingo. Its small but exquisitely sculpted portal is something special, particularly at…

6. Concatedral de San Pedro

0.43 MILES

Halfway up the hill towards the historic centre from the river, the Concatedral de San Pedro has a pleasing plateresque facade. The 12th-century cloister…

7. Monasterio de San Juan de Duero

0.7 MILES

The most striking of Soria's sights, this wonderfully evocative and partially ruined cloister boasts exposed and gracefully interlaced arches, which…

8. Ermita de San Saturio

0.81 MILES

A lovely 2.3km riverside walk south from the Monasterio de San Juan de Duero will take you past the 13th-century church of the former Knights Templar, the…