At the Iglesia de San Juan de Rabanera, which was first built in the 12th century, hints of Gothic and even Byzantine art gleam through the mainly Romanesque hue.
Iglesia de San Juan de Rabanera
Castilla y León
0.81 MILES
A lovely 2.3km riverside walk south from the Monasterio de San Juan de Duero will take you past the 13th-century church of the former Knights Templar, the…
Monasterio de San Juan de Duero
0.7 MILES
The most striking of Soria's sights, this wonderfully evocative and partially ruined cloister boasts exposed and gracefully interlaced arches, which…
29.12 MILES
About 8km southeast of Berlanga de Duero stands the Ermita de San Baudelio, the simple exterior of which conceals a remarkable 11th-century Mozarabic…
0.25 MILES
Soria’s most beautiful church is the Romanesque Iglesia de Santo Domingo. Its small but exquisitely sculpted portal is something special, particularly at…
3.42 MILES
The mainly Roman ruins of Numancia, just outside the village of Garray (8km north of Soria), are all that remains of a city that proved one of the most…
28.91 MILES
Berlanga de Duero is lorded over by an extraordinary ruined castle made larger by the continuous ramparts at the base of its hill. The castle's oldest…
19.35 MILES
The 13th-century Romanesque Iglesia de San Miguel sports an unusual, octagonal cupola–bell tower that reveals Mudéjar influences and a lovely circular…
18.79 MILES
Towering above the village is the one-time Muslim fortress that gave Calatañazor its name (which comes from the Arabic Qala'at an-Nassur, literally 'The…
0.07 MILES
Pays homage to Antonio Machado and other Spanish poets who have a connection to the town.
0.1 MILES
The narrow streets of Soria's old town converge on the Plaza Mayor. The plaza's appeal lies in its lack of uniformity, and in the attractive Renaissance…
3. Palacio de Los Condes Gomara
0.15 MILES
A block north of the Plaza Mayor is the majestic, sandstone 16th-century Palacio de los Condes Gomara. It can only be admired from the outside.
0.24 MILES
Archaeology buffs with a passable knowledge of Spanish should enjoy this well-organised museum dedicated to finds from ancient sites across the province…
0.25 MILES
0.43 MILES
Halfway up the hill towards the historic centre from the river, the Concatedral de San Pedro has a pleasing plateresque facade. The 12th-century cloister…
7. Monasterio de San Juan de Duero
0.7 MILES
