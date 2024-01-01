This lovely church is notable for its 14th-century Gothic-Mudéjar apse with stunning brick arches. The interior is more simple.
Convento de San Pablo
Ribera del Duero
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.35 MILES
Perched dramatically over Peñafiel, this castle houses the state-of-the-art Museo Provincial del Vino. A comprehensive story of the region's wines, this…
0.09 MILES
Get your camera lens poised for one of Spain's most unusual town squares. This rectangular, sandy-floored 15th-century 'square' was one of the first to be…
22.39 MILES
In ruins now, this hermitage was founded in the 7th century by San Frutos and his siblings, San Valentín and Santa Engracia. They lie buried in a tiny…
29 MILES
In Baños de Cerrato, close to the singularly unattractive rail junction of Venta de Baños, lies Spain’s oldest church, the 7th-century Basílica de San…
2.27 MILES
Just five minutes north of Peñafiel, this winery offers excellent tours and has a wine bar in a striking building. Well-regarded reds are its hallmark,…
0.52 MILES
This state-of-the-art winery in the shadow of Peñafiel's castle wall produces one of Ribera del Duero's better-known wines. It produces both reds and…
10.84 MILES
One of the biggest of the Ribera del Duero wine producers, with a number of other wineries in the region. It produces excellent reds from the tempranillo…
0.53 MILES
Offers excellent wine tours and tasting, close to Peñafiel. It is particularly proud of its reds; the 2012 rosé deserves a special mention.
Nearby Ribera del Duero attractions
0.09 MILES
Get your camera lens poised for one of Spain's most unusual town squares. This rectangular, sandy-floored 15th-century 'square' was one of the first to be…
0.35 MILES
Perched dramatically over Peñafiel, this castle houses the state-of-the-art Museo Provincial del Vino. A comprehensive story of the region's wines, this…
0.52 MILES
This state-of-the-art winery in the shadow of Peñafiel's castle wall produces one of Ribera del Duero's better-known wines. It produces both reds and…
0.53 MILES
Offers excellent wine tours and tasting, close to Peñafiel. It is particularly proud of its reds; the 2012 rosé deserves a special mention.
2.27 MILES
Just five minutes north of Peñafiel, this winery offers excellent tours and has a wine bar in a striking building. Well-regarded reds are its hallmark,…
10.84 MILES
One of the biggest of the Ribera del Duero wine producers, with a number of other wineries in the region. It produces excellent reds from the tempranillo…
22.39 MILES
In ruins now, this hermitage was founded in the 7th century by San Frutos and his siblings, San Valentín and Santa Engracia. They lie buried in a tiny…
29 MILES
In Baños de Cerrato, close to the singularly unattractive rail junction of Venta de Baños, lies Spain’s oldest church, the 7th-century Basílica de San…