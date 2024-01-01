Convento de San Pablo

Ribera del Duero

LoginSave

This lovely church is notable for its 14th-century Gothic-Mudéjar apse with stunning brick arches. The interior is more simple.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Penafiel Castle.

    Castillo de Peñafiel

    0.35 MILES

    Perched dramatically over Peñafiel, this castle houses the state-of-the-art Museo Provincial del Vino. A comprehensive story of the region's wines, this…

  • The Plaza del Coso, an urban plaza in the locality of Peñafiel.

    Plaza del Coso

    0.09 MILES

    Get your camera lens poised for one of Spain's most unusual town squares. This rectangular, sandy-floored 15th-century 'square' was one of the first to be…

  • Exterior of Ermita de San Frutos.

    Ermita de San Frutos

    22.39 MILES

    In ruins now, this hermitage was founded in the 7th century by San Frutos and his siblings, San Valentín and Santa Engracia. They lie buried in a tiny…

  • Basílica de San Juan

    Basílica de San Juan

    29 MILES

    In Baños de Cerrato, close to the singularly unattractive rail junction of Venta de Baños, lies Spain’s oldest church, the 7th-century Basílica de San…

  • Legaris

    Legaris

    2.27 MILES

    Just five minutes north of Peñafiel, this winery offers excellent tours and has a wine bar in a striking building. Well-regarded reds are its hallmark,…

  • Protos

    Protos

    0.52 MILES

    This state-of-the-art winery in the shadow of Peñafiel's castle wall produces one of Ribera del Duero's better-known wines. It produces both reds and…

  • Matarromera

    Matarromera

    10.84 MILES

    One of the biggest of the Ribera del Duero wine producers, with a number of other wineries in the region. It produces excellent reds from the tempranillo…

  • Convento de Las Claras

    Convento de Las Claras

    0.53 MILES

    Offers excellent wine tours and tasting, close to Peñafiel. It is particularly proud of its reds; the 2012 rosé deserves a special mention.

View more attractions

Nearby Ribera del Duero attractions

1. Plaza del Coso

0.09 MILES

Get your camera lens poised for one of Spain's most unusual town squares. This rectangular, sandy-floored 15th-century 'square' was one of the first to be…

2. Castillo de Peñafiel

0.35 MILES

Perched dramatically over Peñafiel, this castle houses the state-of-the-art Museo Provincial del Vino. A comprehensive story of the region's wines, this…

3. Protos

0.52 MILES

This state-of-the-art winery in the shadow of Peñafiel's castle wall produces one of Ribera del Duero's better-known wines. It produces both reds and…

4. Convento de Las Claras

0.53 MILES

Offers excellent wine tours and tasting, close to Peñafiel. It is particularly proud of its reds; the 2012 rosé deserves a special mention.

5. Legaris

2.27 MILES

Just five minutes north of Peñafiel, this winery offers excellent tours and has a wine bar in a striking building. Well-regarded reds are its hallmark,…

6. Matarromera

10.84 MILES

One of the biggest of the Ribera del Duero wine producers, with a number of other wineries in the region. It produces excellent reds from the tempranillo…

7. Ermita de San Frutos

22.39 MILES

In ruins now, this hermitage was founded in the 7th century by San Frutos and his siblings, San Valentín and Santa Engracia. They lie buried in a tiny…

8. Basílica de San Juan

29 MILES

In Baños de Cerrato, close to the singularly unattractive rail junction of Venta de Baños, lies Spain’s oldest church, the 7th-century Basílica de San…