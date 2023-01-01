Museu de Lleida

This brilliant, expansive museum brings together artefacts reaching back to the Stone Age, through Roman remains, Visigothic relics and medieval art into the 19th century.

Highlights include the atmospherically lit collection of medieval religious sculptures, the containers of the oldest-known beer in the Iberian peninsula, and the delicate 1st- to 4th-century mosaics from the Roman El Romeral villa, a patchwork of peacock feathers and leaves.

Labels are in Catalan, but English- and Spanish-language booklets are provided.