Eastern Mallorca

There’s a reason tourists arrive in Eastern Mallorca in their hundreds of thousands on their annual sun pilgrimage: this is one of the prettiest coasts on an island of many. Yes, there are sections that seem to combine all that’s abhorrent about Mediterranean coastal tourism, but Mallorca’s rocky eastern walls also conceal perfectly formed caves, coves and inlets, some of which are accessible only on foot, and can never really be developed. Many of these are honestly sublime, with turquoise waters and nary a hotel in sight. And even some of the resorts might be called rather handsome: Porto Cristo, Portocolom, Portopetro and Canyamel, we're looking at you. Lastly, to the north, you'll find wild stretches of natural park, plus stunning medieval towns, such as Artà and Capdepera.

  • C

    Coves del Drac

    Over-visited, probably overpriced, the Coves del Drac are by no means overrated. Of all Mallorca's accessible cave complexes, this is the least…

  • C

    Castell de Capdepera

    Lording it over Capdepera is this early-14th-century fortress. A walled complex built on the ruins of a Moorish fortress, the castle is one of the best…

  • S

    Sa Torre Cega

    Named for the 15th-century 'blind tower' (unsighted by similar watchtowers) at its centre, this coastal estate was built in the early 20th century by the…

  • S

    Santuari de Sant Salvador

    Rising high and mighty above Artà, this walled fortress was built atop an earlier Moorish enclave and encloses a small church. The 4000-sq-metre complex,…

  • S

    Ses Païsses

    Just beyond Artà proper lies the remains of a 3000-year-old Bronze Age settlement, the largest and most important Talayotic site on the island's eastern…

  • C

    Coves d’Artà

    Head 1km north of Canyamel and pass through an unassuming fissure in the rock wall that buffers the coast and you'll find yourself in a stunning warren of…

  • C

    Cala Mesquida

    Cala Mesquida's beautiful sweep of sand (nearly 300m long) and nearby dunes and pine scrub are not just appreciated by human visitors. The area is…

  • C

    Cala Marçal

    This broad, comely blue-flag beach is a lovely choice for a family outing from Portocolom: there's parking, nearby restaurants, toilets, and plenty of…

  • C

    Cala Varques

    This isolated scrub-backed beach is one of the loveliest on Mallorca's east coast: nearly 100m long, and sloping down into brilliant turqouise sea.

