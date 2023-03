This elegant, weathered sandstone cathedral, begun in 1165, towers over the historic centre. Of particular interest are the Puerta de las Cadenas, with splendid Gothic reliefs of Old Testament figures; the elegant Pórtico del Perdón; and inside, the exquisite, carved-oak choir stalls. You can also climb the 142-step tower at 1.15pm on Saturday and Sunday; the views are Ciudad Rodrigo's best.

The museum contains religious paintings and objects from the cathedral's history.