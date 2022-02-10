Getty Images

Calella de Palafrugell

The whitewashed buildings of Calella, the southernmost of Palafrugell’s seaside crown jewels, cluster Aegean-style around a bay of rocky points and small, pretty beaches, with a few fishing boats hauled up on the sand. Though deservedly well known for its beauteous bay, Calella has resisted the temptation to sprawl, and maintains its agreeably tucked-away feel, despite being merrily packed with visitors in summer.

Explore Calella de Palafrugell

  • J

    Jardins de Cap Roig

    Atop Cap Roig, 2km southwest of Calella, these beautiful botanical gardens contain approximately 1000 floral species, set around the early-20th-century…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Calella de Palafrugell.

  • See

    Jardins de Cap Roig

    Atop Cap Roig, 2km southwest of Calella, these beautiful botanical gardens contain approximately 1000 floral species, set around the early-20th-century…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Calella de Palafrugell

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.