Atop Cap Roig, 2km southwest of Calella, these beautiful botanical gardens contain approximately 1000 floral species, set around the early-20th-century…
Calella de Palafrugell
The whitewashed buildings of Calella, the southernmost of Palafrugell’s seaside crown jewels, cluster Aegean-style around a bay of rocky points and small, pretty beaches, with a few fishing boats hauled up on the sand. Though deservedly well known for its beauteous bay, Calella has resisted the temptation to sprawl, and maintains its agreeably tucked-away feel, despite being merrily packed with visitors in summer.
Explore Calella de Palafrugell
- JJardins de Cap Roig
Atop Cap Roig, 2km southwest of Calella, these beautiful botanical gardens contain approximately 1000 floral species, set around the early-20th-century…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Calella de Palafrugell.
See
Jardins de Cap Roig
Atop Cap Roig, 2km southwest of Calella, these beautiful botanical gardens contain approximately 1000 floral species, set around the early-20th-century…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Calella de Palafrugell
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.