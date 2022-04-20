Eat
La Antigua Sidrería
This popular basement space has had a recent change of direction and now offers an open kitchen serving modern, upmarket, Basque-inflected fare with…
Benidorm's nice side is its old town, set on a hill between the two beaches. From the platform where once a castle stood, the evening light and sunsets can be incredible. Benidorm is packed in summer, with happy throngs of sun-seekers and party animals, including a sizeable LGBT scene. The area is also popular with families for its excellent theme parks.
Benidorm is infamous for mass tourism along its two wide sandy beaches and the high-rise development that backs them. Bingo, karaoke, fish 'n' chips, all-day fry-ups…it's all here, while the profusion of expat bars where not a word of Spanish is spoken give it an atmosphere of its own.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Benidorm.
Eat
This popular basement space has had a recent change of direction and now offers an open kitchen serving modern, upmarket, Basque-inflected fare with…
Eat
This has grown from origins as a tiny bar to a sprawling, dizzying array of tapas, fat canapés and plates of cold cuts, all arrayed before you at the bar…
Guidebooks
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.