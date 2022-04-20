Benidorm's nice side is its old town, set on a hill between the two beaches. From the platform where once a castle stood, the evening light and sunsets can be incredible. Benidorm is packed in summer, with happy throngs of sun-seekers and party animals, including a sizeable LGBT scene. The area is also popular with families for its excellent theme parks.

Benidorm is infamous for mass tourism along its two wide sandy beaches and the high-rise development that backs them. Bingo, karaoke, fish 'n' chips, all-day fry-ups…it's all here, while the profusion of expat bars where not a word of Spanish is spoken give it an atmosphere of its own.