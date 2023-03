The 360-degree views from the Castillo de Miramontes, a tumbled ruin of Islamic origin on a crag above Andalucía's northernmost village, are truly stupendous. To get here, turn west off the N502 at Bar La Paloma in Santa Eufemia, and after 1km turn right at the ‘Camino Servicio RTVE’ sign, from which it’s a 1.5km drive uphill to the castle.