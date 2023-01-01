The top-heavy main tower of the massive and spooky Castillo de los Sotomayor rises a mighty 45m above its hilltop perch. The castle was built in the 15th century by Gutierre de Sotomayor, master of the Knights of Calatrava, a Reconquista crusading order that controlled a huge swathe of territory from Córdoba to Toledo. After years of abandonment and closure, a restoration project began in 2017 and the castle may be open to visitors by the end of 2018.

It's especially picturesque when surrounded by bright-red poppies in April/May.