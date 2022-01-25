This 50-sq-km coastal park protects important marshes, cliffs and pine forest from Costa del Sol–type development. Its main entry point is a 7.2km (two…
Los Caños de Meca
Little laid-back Los Caños de Meca, 16km southwest of Vejer, straggles along a series of spectacular open white-sand beaches that will leave you wondering why Marbella even exists. Once a hippie haven, Caños still attracts beach-lovers of all kinds and nations – especially in summer – with its alternative, hedonistic scene and nudist beaches, as well as kitesurfing, windsurfing and board-surfing opportunities. Immediately northwest is the beach resort of Zahora and, northwest again, the salt-white sands of surfer beach El Palmar.
Parque Natural de la Breña y Marismas del Barbate
This 50-sq-km coastal park protects important marshes, cliffs and pine forest from Costa del Sol–type development. Its main entry point is a 7.2km (two…
El Palmar
About 7km northwest of Los Caños, lovely, long El Palmar beach has Andalucía's best board-surfing waves from about October to May. In summer it's busy…
Torre del Tajo
Poised above the Atlantic, with a peaceful lookout point, this 16th-century tower is the highlight of the spectacular, 7.2km Sendero del Acantilado, which…
Cabo de Trafalgar
At the western end of Los Caños de Meca, a side road (often half-covered in sand) leads out to an 1860 lighthouse on a low spit of land. This is the…
Playa Los Caños de Meca
Los Caños' main beach, ideal for watching skilled kitesurfers at work, is straight in front of Avenida de Trafalgar’s junction with the A2233 to/from…
Playa de las Cortinas
Nudist beach-goers seek out secluded coves like this one at the eastern end of Los Caños' main beach.
Playa del Faro
Popular with nudists, this bleach-blonde beach sits immediately east of the Cabo de Trafalgar.
Playa de Zahora
Zahora's broad, blonde beauty of a silky beach spreads northwest from Los Caños de Meca.
