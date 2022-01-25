Getty Images

Los Caños de Meca

Little laid-back Los Caños de Meca, 16km southwest of Vejer, straggles along a series of spectacular open white-sand beaches that will leave you wondering why Marbella even exists. Once a hippie haven, Caños still attracts beach-lovers of all kinds and nations – especially in summer – with its alternative, hedonistic scene and nudist beaches, as well as kitesurfing, windsurfing and board-surfing opportunities. Immediately northwest is the beach resort of Zahora and, northwest again, the salt-white sands of surfer beach El Palmar.

Explore Los Caños de Meca

  • E

    El Palmar

    About 7km northwest of Los Caños, lovely, long El Palmar beach has Andalucía's best board-surfing waves from about October to May. In summer it's busy…

  • T

    Torre del Tajo

    Poised above the Atlantic, with a peaceful lookout point, this 16th-century tower is the highlight of the spectacular, 7.2km Sendero del Acantilado, which…

  • C

    Cabo de Trafalgar

    At the western end of Los Caños de Meca, a side road (often half-covered in sand) leads out to an 1860 lighthouse on a low spit of land. This is the…

  • P

    Playa Los Caños de Meca

    Los Caños' main beach, ideal for watching skilled kitesurfers at work, is straight in front of Avenida de Trafalgar’s junction with the A2233 to/from…

  • P

    Playa de las Cortinas

    Nudist beach-goers seek out secluded coves like this one at the eastern end of Los Caños' main beach.

  • P

    Playa del Faro

    Popular with nudists, this bleach-blonde beach sits immediately east of the Cabo de Trafalgar.

  • P

    Playa de Zahora

    Zahora's broad, blonde beauty of a silky beach spreads northwest from Los Caños de Meca.

