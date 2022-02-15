Getty Images/iStockphoto

Estepona

Estepona was one of the first resorts to attract foreign residents and tourists almost 50 years ago and, despite the surrounding development, the centre of the town still has a cosy, old-fashioned feel. There's good reason for that: Estepona’s roots date back to the 4th century. Centuries later, during the Moorish era, the town was an important and prosperous centre due to its strategic proximity to the Strait of Gibraltar.

Estepona is steadily extending its promenade to Marbella; at its heart is the pleasant Playa de la Rada beach. The Puerto Deportivo is the focal point of the town's nightlife, especially at weekends, and is also excellent for water sports.

Explore Estepona

  • O

    Orchidarium

    In an elegant glass-domed building surrounded by lush landscaping, Estepona's Orchidarium houses 1500 species of orchid – the largest collection in Europe…

  • M

    Museo Arqueológico

    Modest collection that testifies to Estepona's 4th-century roots, with many of the displayed pieces dug out of offshore shipwrecks, often by local divers…

  • C

    Colección Arte Garó

    Shares digs with the tourist office and spreads six centuries of low-key art over three well-laid-out floors.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Estepona.

  • See

    Orchidarium

    In an elegant glass-domed building surrounded by lush landscaping, Estepona's Orchidarium houses 1500 species of orchid – the largest collection in Europe…

  • See

    Museo Arqueológico

    Modest collection that testifies to Estepona's 4th-century roots, with many of the displayed pieces dug out of offshore shipwrecks, often by local divers…

  • See

    Colección Arte Garó

    Shares digs with the tourist office and spreads six centuries of low-key art over three well-laid-out floors.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Estepona

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.