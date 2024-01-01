Iglesia de Santa María de Almocóvar

Extremadura

Built atop a long-disappeared mosque (of which no traces remain), this fine sandstone church crowns the old town. Its early days as a church are barely known, although the three doors are unmistakeably Romanesque; most of what you see today dates to restoration works carried out in the 17th century. Note the baptismal font where San Pedro de Alcántara was baptised.

