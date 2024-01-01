Built atop a long-disappeared mosque (of which no traces remain), this fine sandstone church crowns the old town. Its early days as a church are barely known, although the three doors are unmistakeably Romanesque; most of what you see today dates to restoration works carried out in the 17th century. Note the baptismal font where San Pedro de Alcántara was baptised.
Iglesia de Santa María de Almocóvar
Extremadura
