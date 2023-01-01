Olle Trail 10-1 (5km, two hours) encircles Gapado (population 300), the nearer and larger of the two pizza-flat volcanic islands, just 5.5km off the coast of Moseulpo. The mostly flat trail meanders along windy coasts and through green fields of flowing barley. There are a few places to grab a bite and rent a bike.

Ferries (return adult/child ₩13,100/6600 including park entrance fee, 20 minutes) depart four times daily (9am, 11am, 2pm and 4pm). Note: last return ferry 4.20pm; see www.wonderfulis.co.kr. Schedules can change in bad weather or rough seas.