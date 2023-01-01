Tembe Elephant Park, which sprawls over 300 sq km of dry, sandy coastal forest on the Mozambique border, is home to around 230 big tusker elephants. Not only are the elephants the only ones indigenous to KZN, they are also the largest in the world. The park is owned by the Tembe Tribe and managed by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. It's near Kosi Bay, not far from the R22, and is well sign-posted.

The park boasts the Big Five (lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant and rhino), plus more than 300 bird species. Access is limited to 4WD vehicles only. If you are staying at the lodge, the park will collect you from the gate and you can arrange for daily wildlife drives with their vehicles. If you'd like a sneak peak make sure to check out the webcam on the website.