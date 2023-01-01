The Ndumo Game Reserve butts up against the border of Mozambique and houses black and white rhinos, giraffes, hippos, crocodiles and many antelope species on 100 sq km of quintessential African bush. Birders flock here as the Phongolo and Usutu Rivers and their flood plains are home to an impressive array of species.

Wildlife-viewing and birdwatching guided walks (R150) and vehicle tours (R250) are available. This is the southernmost limit of the range of many bird species and the reserve is a favourite with birdwatchers, with more than 400 species recorded.

Fuel and limited supplies are available 2km outside the park gate and there is a village about 10km away. Camping and chalets are offered by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.