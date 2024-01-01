Irma Booysen Flora Reserve

Sunshine Coast

This small nature reserve, set up to preserve the area's coastal fynbos (fine bush), has several footpaths.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dolphin Beach

    Dolphin Beach

    11.48 MILES

    The town's main beach, Dolphin Beach is a beautiful wide and largely untouched expanse of sand. It's safe for swimming and there are lifeguards on duty,…

  • Seal Point Lighthouse

    Seal Point Lighthouse

    0.98 MILES

    Built in 1878, this lighthouse is the tallest masonry tower on the South African coast, and marks the second-most-southern tip of Africa.

  • SANCCOB Sea Bird Rehabilitation Centre

    SANCCOB Sea Bird Rehabilitation Centre

    0.91 MILES

    This haven for endangered African penguins is funded entirely by donations. You can adopt a penguin that will be cared for and released when healthy.

