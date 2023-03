Springbok's former synagogue, built in 1929, has been converted into the town’s small museum. It's mostly a ramshackle collection of bric-a-brac, though the matchstick model of the immense church in the dusty dorp (village) of Pella is impressive. Next door, the town's first Dutch Reformed church sits empty, though there are vague plans to convert it into a gallery showcasing local artists' work.