This 150-sq-km semidesert reserve, 8km east of Springbok past the airstrip, supports some 600 indigenous plant species, 45 mammal species and 94 types of bird. It is one of the best places in the region to take a walk during flower season, with circular 4km and 7km hiking trails. There is a 13km circuit for cars and trails for 4WD vehicles, and accommodation is available in basic four-bed huts (R160) and campsites (R90).