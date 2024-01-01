Museum of the Drum and Dzata Ruins

Limpopo

LoginSave

The archaeological remains of the royal kraal (compound) of the Venda people make for a fascinating detour. The museum houses a replica of the royal drum, said to immobilise enemies, as well as a handful of ethnological artefacts. It's northeast of Louis Trichardt – take the N1 north, then the R523 towards Mphephu.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • African Masks

    Thohoyandou Arts & Culture Centre

    21.49 MILES

    One starting point for cultural explorations is this centre, which displays craftwork including carved wood animals, prints, local pottery and traditional…

  • Ben Lavin Nature Reserve

    Ben Lavin Nature Reserve

    21.44 MILES

    This 25-sq-km reserve is worth visiting for its walking and mountain-bike trails. It contains 200-plus bird species, as well as giraffes, zebras and…

View more attractions

Nearby Limpopo attractions

1. Ben Lavin Nature Reserve

21.44 MILES

This 25-sq-km reserve is worth visiting for its walking and mountain-bike trails. It contains 200-plus bird species, as well as giraffes, zebras and…

2. Thohoyandou Arts & Culture Centre

21.49 MILES

One starting point for cultural explorations is this centre, which displays craftwork including carved wood animals, prints, local pottery and traditional…