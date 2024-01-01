The archaeological remains of the royal kraal (compound) of the Venda people make for a fascinating detour. The museum houses a replica of the royal drum, said to immobilise enemies, as well as a handful of ethnological artefacts. It's northeast of Louis Trichardt – take the N1 north, then the R523 towards Mphephu.
Museum of the Drum and Dzata Ruins
Limpopo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
