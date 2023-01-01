Ben Lavin Nature Reserve

This 25-sq-km reserve is worth visiting for its walking and mountain-bike trails. It contains 200-plus bird species, as well as giraffes, zebras and jackals. It's a bit like going on a safari for beginners, but enjoyable if this is your introduction to the African wild. Take the N1 south from Louis Trichardt for about 10km, then follow the signpost on the left. After about 3km you’ll see the entrance gate on your left. It gets crowded with locals on weekends.

A range of excellent renovated accommodation (campsites, chalets or safari tents) is available, including some with huge outdoor areas and lovely vistas. No kitchens, but there are hotplates and a braai (barbecue). Safari units are innovative, being half chalet and half safari tent. There are even family cottages with separate areas for the kids.