Three kilometres south of Paternoster, along a rutted gravel road, lies this windswept but beautiful reserve. It has campsites with basic facilities at Tieties Bay (R167 per site). The lighthouse tower is worth a climb and you can also stay here in renovated keepers’ cottages (double from R650).
Cape Columbine Nature Reserve
West Coast & Swartland
17.42 MILES
The first bear discovered south of the Sahara, lion-size sabre-toothed cats, three-toed horses and short-necked giraffes are all on display at this…
25.68 MILES
This park encompasses the clear, blue waters of the Langebaan Lagoon and is home to an enormous number of birds. It covers around 310 sq km and protects…
0.84 MILES
Built in 1936, the diminutive lighthouse is worth a brief pause. You can also stay over here in a simple cottage (double from R650).
