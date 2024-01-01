Cape Columbine Nature Reserve

West Coast & Swartland

Three kilometres south of Paternoster, along a rutted gravel road, lies this windswept but beautiful reserve. It has campsites with basic facilities at Tieties Bay (R167 per site). The lighthouse tower is worth a climb and you can also stay here in renovated keepers’ cottages (double from R650).

  • Five million year old fossil jaw bone of an extinct short-necked giraffe at West Coast Fossil Park in South Africa.

    West Coast Fossil Park

    17.42 MILES

    The first bear discovered south of the Sahara, lion-size sabre-toothed cats, three-toed horses and short-necked giraffes are all on display at this…

  • West Coast National Park

    West Coast National Park

    25.68 MILES

    This park encompasses the clear, blue waters of the Langebaan Lagoon and is home to an enormous number of birds. It covers around 310 sq km and protects…

  • Cape Columbine Lighthouse

    Cape Columbine Lighthouse

    0.84 MILES

    Built in 1936, the diminutive lighthouse is worth a brief pause. You can also stay over here in a simple cottage (double from R650).

