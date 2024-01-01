Transport Museum

Western Cape

There's an impressive private collection of vintage cars here, including two Daimlers from King George V's 1947 visit to South Africa.

  • Marie Rawdon Museum

    Marie Rawdon Museum

    0.13 MILES

    Sitting beneath the train station, this eerie place is a right old jumble sale, containing everything from trophy heads to a collection of commodes.

