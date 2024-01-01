Sitting beneath the train station, this eerie place is a right old jumble sale, containing everything from trophy heads to a collection of commodes.
Marie Rawdon Museum
Western Cape
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.13 MILES
There's an impressive private collection of vintage cars here, including two Daimlers from King George V's 1947 visit to South Africa.
Nearby Western Cape attractions
0.13 MILES
There's an impressive private collection of vintage cars here, including two Daimlers from King George V's 1947 visit to South Africa.