Workshop Ko Kasi

Serving both as a community centre and a much-needed tourist draw, Ko Kasi is a must-stop if you're passing through Kuruman. Started by two local entrepreneurs in 2016, the award-wining start-up includes a craft shop, a traditional African spa and a cafe serving pizzas, traditional meals and homemade ginger beer. They can arrange donkey cart trips (R50) around Mothibistad and host pop-up markets and storytelling sessions. The whole place is constructed from recycled materials, including the spa built from old tyres.

There's a small garden that provides fresh greens to the cafe and they also sell starter gardens to local residents.