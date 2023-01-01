Established by the London Missionary Society in 1816, the mission was named after long-serving Scottish missionaries Robert and Mary Moffat. They converted the local Batlhaping people to Christianity, started a school and translated the Bible into Tswana. The mission became a famous staging point for explorers and missionaries heading further into Africa. The Moffats’ daughter married David Livingstone in the mission church, a stone-and-thatch building with 800 seats.

It's a quiet and atmospheric spot shaded by large trees that provide a perfect escape from the desert heat. It is 5km north of Kuruman on Rte 31 to Hotazel, signposted from town. If there's no one around, drop your entrance fee into the donations box.