The four scenic routes in the Eastern Shores – pan, vlei (marshland), coastal dune and grassland – each reflect their different features and ecosystems. Hides, decks and viewpoints provide vistas and wildlife-viewing opportunities.

For those looking to stay in the area there's an excellent accommodation option: Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife manages the pretty Cape Vidal Camp, near the shores of Lake Bhangazi. Minimum charges apply.