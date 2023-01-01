If you ask anyone in the know what to see in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park they'll most likely suggest Cape Vidal. Some of the forested sand dunes here rise 150m high and the beaches are excellent for swimming. There's also decent wildlife viewing en route to the beach and you'll likely have the sightings of hippos, antelopes, buffaloes and crocs to yourself. It's 20km north of Mission Rocks (30km from St Lucia Estuary), taking in the land between Lake Bhangazi and the ocean.