Mirrors Gallery & Crystal Corner

Eastern Cape

LoginSave

Mirrors has a magical 180-sq-metre garden with a stone circle and labyrinth, a gallery of owner Ken's landscape photography, and a crystal shop.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ecoshrine

    Ecoshrine

    0.1 MILES

    Well-known mixed-media artist Diana Graham, a passionate environmental advocate, has created a concrete sculpture garden dedicated to the forces of nature…

  • Fairy Realm Garden

    Fairy Realm Garden

    0.65 MILES

    A 400m path winds past the garden's ponds, cascading water and over 80 fairy sculptures. It's a great place to relax.

  • Prayer Trail

    Prayer Trail

    0.72 MILES

    This meditative path meanders through the garden of St Patrick on the Hill chapel.

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern Cape attractions

1. Ecoshrine

0.1 MILES

Well-known mixed-media artist Diana Graham, a passionate environmental advocate, has created a concrete sculpture garden dedicated to the forces of nature…

2. Fairy Realm Garden

0.65 MILES

A 400m path winds past the garden's ponds, cascading water and over 80 fairy sculptures. It's a great place to relax.

3. Prayer Trail

0.72 MILES

This meditative path meanders through the garden of St Patrick on the Hill chapel.