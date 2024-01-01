Mirrors has a magical 180-sq-metre garden with a stone circle and labyrinth, a gallery of owner Ken's landscape photography, and a crystal shop.
Mirrors Gallery & Crystal Corner
Eastern Cape
Well-known mixed-media artist Diana Graham, a passionate environmental advocate, has created a concrete sculpture garden dedicated to the forces of nature…
A 400m path winds past the garden's ponds, cascading water and over 80 fairy sculptures. It's a great place to relax.
This meditative path meanders through the garden of St Patrick on the Hill chapel.
