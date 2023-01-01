Fort Nongqayi Museum Village

Based around three-turreted Fort Nongqayi, the museum village also includes the Zululand Historical Museum, with artefacts and Victoriana; the excellent Vukani Museum with its Zulu basketry collection; and a missionary chapel. Well worth a look is the small but delightful butterfly house: a walk-in greenhouse where visitors can enjoy indigenous vegetation and hundreds of (mostly local) African butterfly species.

You can walk from here to Mpushini Falls (40 minutes return), but note that bilharzia (snail fever) has been reported here.

The butterfly house is open from 10am to 3pm in the winter months (adults/children R35/15)