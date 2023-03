When war approached, King Shaka is said to have hidden his wives in the thick swath of forest that now makes up this 2-sq-km reserve. There is prolific birdlife – look out for crowned eagles (Stephanoaetus coronatus) – as well as a few walking trails, some of which are believed to have been made by British soldiers stationed here after the Anglo-Zulu War. The 125m-long Dlinza Forest Aerial Boardwalk offers some great views.