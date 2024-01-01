This mixed late Victorian and early Edwardian mansion has a good collection of South African paintings from landscapes to city scenes, featuring the likes of Pierneef and Cecil Skotnes plus contemporary local work. Pick up a catalogue on the way in. There’s a small coffee shop in the coach house.
Ann Bryant Art Gallery
Eastern Cape
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.34 MILES
The private Inkwenkwezi is well worth a visit (or a stay). It's beautiful, upmarket, well organised and features the Big Five (although the elephants and…
3.16 MILES
This pristine beach will appeal to sunbathers and surfers alike, and it's usually uncrowded. There are lifeguards on duty, and there's a surf school here…
0.3 MILES
Given the Eastern Cape's rich past, this museum is worth a visit, with an excellent natural-history collection, a great section dedicated to Xhosa culture…
Nearby Eastern Cape attractions
0.3 MILES
Given the Eastern Cape's rich past, this museum is worth a visit, with an excellent natural-history collection, a great section dedicated to Xhosa culture…
3.16 MILES
This pristine beach will appeal to sunbathers and surfers alike, and it's usually uncrowded. There are lifeguards on duty, and there's a surf school here…
15.34 MILES
The private Inkwenkwezi is well worth a visit (or a stay). It's beautiful, upmarket, well organised and features the Big Five (although the elephants and…