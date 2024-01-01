Ann Bryant Art Gallery

Eastern Cape

LoginSave

This mixed late Victorian and early Edwardian mansion has a good collection of South African paintings from landscapes to city scenes, featuring the likes of Pierneef and Cecil Skotnes plus contemporary local work. Pick up a catalogue on the way in. There’s a small coffee shop in the coach house.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Inkwenkwezi Game Reserve

    Inkwenkwezi Game Reserve

    15.34 MILES

    The private Inkwenkwezi is well worth a visit (or a stay). It's beautiful, upmarket, well organised and features the Big Five (although the elephants and…

  • Nahoon Beach

    Nahoon Beach

    3.16 MILES

    This pristine beach will appeal to sunbathers and surfers alike, and it's usually uncrowded. There are lifeguards on duty, and there's a surf school here…

  • East London Museum

    East London Museum

    0.3 MILES

    Given the Eastern Cape's rich past, this museum is worth a visit, with an excellent natural-history collection, a great section dedicated to Xhosa culture…

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern Cape attractions

1. East London Museum

0.3 MILES

Given the Eastern Cape's rich past, this museum is worth a visit, with an excellent natural-history collection, a great section dedicated to Xhosa culture…

2. Nahoon Beach

3.16 MILES

This pristine beach will appeal to sunbathers and surfers alike, and it's usually uncrowded. There are lifeguards on duty, and there's a surf school here…

3. Inkwenkwezi Game Reserve

15.34 MILES

The private Inkwenkwezi is well worth a visit (or a stay). It's beautiful, upmarket, well organised and features the Big Five (although the elephants and…