The private Inkwenkwezi is well worth a visit (or a stay). It's beautiful, upmarket, well organised and features the Big Five (although the elephants and lions are kept separately) and five biomes. In addition to wildlife drives, the reserve offers guided hiking, canoeing and quad biking – great for outdoor lovers. Bookings essential for all activities. Find it between the Chintsa East and West turnoffs (it's signposted).